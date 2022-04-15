Newly wed Alia Bhatt changes her Instagram display picture to a dreamy click from her wedding

Bollywood's hottest couple and got married on April 14 in an intimate affair. Their wedding was attended by their close friends and family members. After post-wedding, the newlywed Alia changed her Instagram display picture and uploaded a wedding picture as her DP. Mrs. Alia Ranbir Kapoor has uploaded a beautiful picture from her dreamy wedding and fans cannot keep calm. Also Read - Alia, Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more: All you need to know about most gorgeous and expensive rings of Bollywood actresses

After dating for 5 years, Ranbir and Alia decided to take their relationship further. The two are now officially husband and wife. Ranbir and Alia met on the sets of and fell in love with each other. Their intimate wedding was held at Ranbir's Bandra abode Vastu, on Thursday.

Their pre-wedding festivities were kick-started on Wednesday and Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, , , Reema Kapoor, and others were in attendance. The two looked super-gorgeous in shimmery Sabyasachi outfits.

Post their wedding, Alia shared official wedding pictures on her Instagram and wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. , Ranbir and Alia."

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen next in Ayan Mukherjee's directorial Brahmastra.