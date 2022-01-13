Actress is busy these days promoting her latest single 'Phoonk Le.' After promoting her song on a reality show Bigg Boss season 15, now Nia goes a bit ahead and promotes the song in public. Yes, the actress promoted her song with Auto-Rickshaw drivers as she was seen dancing with them. Nia donned white shorts and paired them with high waist black jeggings and black heels. She completed her look with black sunglasses and left her wavy tresses open. Nia danced with the drivers gracefully and was seen enjoying herself. But, as the video went viral on social media, the netizens started trolling her. One user commented, "Comedy road show chal raha hai kya ..??", another wrote, "Mask pehn lete mam toh achha hota." Morever, Nia was even compared to Bigg BOss OTT fame Urfi Javed and was called her 'ammi'. Netizens pointed out that Nia did not care to put mask on during her promotion and tagged her as 'Urfi Javed'. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Promo: ‘Bhaad mein ja,’ Shamita Shetty tells Nishant Bhat as they have an ugly fight

A few days back, Nia said that she had a fair amount of struggle and had to beg for money. "You work your a** off and you are begging for your payments. I have gone through that and I have fought. Like, ugly fights. I was the person, call it my bachpana (childishness) or whatever, I used to stand outside the studio. 'Until my payment is made, I will not work.' Yes, I have given those ultimatums because there was no other way my payment was going to be made. We have been made to beg, to cry and to plead."

She even revealed that she cried over her bloating stomach and wanted a flat stomach.