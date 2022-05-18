Dancer-turned-actress is currently seen judging Dance Deewane Juniors along with Neetu Kapoor, and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. The gorgeous Moroccan beauty has recently set the temperature soaring with her latest photoshoot pictures that are way too glamorous. She donned a black Mugler corset and transparent tights. Nora managed to up the glam quotient with her hotness avatar. These drool-worthy pictures of Nora will surely make your heart skip a beat. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Guru Randhawa reacts after the comedian teases him with Nora Fatehi [Watch Video]

On Monday evening, Nora took to her Instagram and shared a series of the latest pictures from her smoking hot photoshoot. She captioned it, "Next...[bomb emoji]." Celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani styled Nora and we cannot take our eyes off her. Nora completed her ravishing look with a sleeveless crop top that had a plunging neckline, cut-out details, a bodycon silhouette, and black piping on the hem. She even flaunted her toned midriff. She paired the crop top with see-through leggings that revealed her toned legs. Nora kept her look minimal and paired it with a larger hat, black leather opera gloves, and black heels. She added bold red lipstick, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and some highlighter that enhanced her look. She left her tresses open with a bang look. Nora's leggings are reportedly worth Rs. 47,000. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi, Bhagyashree's fashion outings are royal flops

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

On the work front, Nora is seen judging a dance reality show.