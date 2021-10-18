Late actor Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's unreleased music video was originally titled ‘Habit’. However, the title of the song was later changed to ‘Adhura’. On Wednesday, music label Saregama took to Twitter announcing the same and shared a new poster. Post that, #SidNaaz fans raised their voices and requested them to retain the original title. On high public demand, Saregama India has decided to release the unfinished song as a tribute to Sidharth with the same name. The song will be released on October 21. Also Read - Adhura FIRST LOOK POSTER: Sidharth Shukla's last song with Shehnaaz Gill showcases their adorable bond

The official poster of the unreleased music video was unveiled on Saturday and now there is a new update about it. Saregama India wrote on Instagram, "#Sidnaaz fans : We heard you. Make way for Habit. Enough said!" Also Read - Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's unreleased song undergoes a title change; unhappy SidNaaz fans say 'respect our feelings' – read tweets

Take a look at their post - Also Read - Ahead of Honsla Rakh release, SidNaaz fans declare film ‘a HIT’, call Shehnaaz Gill ‘the next big thing’, ‘powerful performer’, ‘sensational’

Habit, an unreleased music video is Sidharth's last video with Shehnaaz. The Bigg Boss 13 winner passed away on September 2 at his residence in Mumbai after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. Sidharth and Shehnaaz met on 's reality show and since then their bond grew stronger. Sidharth and Shehnaaz made fans fall in love with their cuteness and beautiful friendship. According to the rumours, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were planning to tie the knot by the end of this year.