In a new blow to and , the Bombay High Court that was expected to hear 's bail plea today, has now moved it forward to October 26. That will leave Aryan with just 4 days to get released from Arthur Road Jail before the court goes on a 12-day Diwali vacation. Meanwhile, the NCB conducted a fresh raid at today to find fresh and new evidence against he accused. Not only this, the NCB also raised Liger actress 's Mumbai home on Thursday morning and as per reports, seized a bag with suspicious contents.

However, these two raids are only the beginning. As per sources and reports, NCB has more star kids and Bollywood celebs on its radar and the raids are set to intensity in the next few days and week to find more links between celebs and drug peddlers and gather evidence for their ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan's arrest and continuous delay in bail hearing and rejection, is being seen as unfair by Bollywood and TV celebs. There are many who have been opened up about the same and called the who case 'outrageous', 'harassment', 'witch-hunt' and more. While it remains to be seen what new and ugly turn this case and the NCB's raids and investigations take in the coming days, Shah Rukh Khan was finally able to meet his son at the Arthur Road jail today.

The two united for 18 minutes and broke down as per reports. But Shah Rukh Khan was quick to find his composure and console Aryan. The two could meet today after the Covid-19 norms inside the jail were relaxed, allowing physical meets of inmates with their legal advisors and family. Shah Rukh was mobbed outside the jail as he came out after meeting Aryan, with mics being shoved onto his fae and him being subjected to silliest and insensitive questions about his meeting with his son.