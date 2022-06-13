and ’s daughter Nysa Devgan is an internet sensation. Her pictures and videos set the temperature soaring and fans go aww with her cuteness. Well, Nysa is having the time of her life in London. On Saturday, Nysa's cousin Daanish Gandhi shared a few snaps of himself with his sister Nysa on his Instagram page. In the picture, the cousins were seen enjoying their time sitting under a tree in London. Nysa looked pretty in a white t-shirt paired with red pants, while her brother Daanish looked handsome in a blue t-shirt paired with grey pants and black sunglasses. The brother-sister was seen twinning in white sneakers and gave major sibling goals. Daanish captioned the post as, "LDN SMRS (London Summers)," along with sun and tree emoticons. Daanish and Nysa were seen looking at each other and sharing a hearty laugh. Also Read - Vikrant Rona star Kichcha Sudeepa wonders if his THIS dream will come true after Twitter debate with Ajay Devgn

Take a look at the pictures -

Nysa has been grabbing headlines ever since she walked for designer Manish Malhotra. A few days back, Nysa was snapped with her mother Kajol and younger brother Yug at the airport. Nysa is currently studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland. Nysa even attended the wedding reception of singer in London and wore a beautiful bodycon gown. Her pictures went viral on the social media.