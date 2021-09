Indian Idol 12's winner Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal teamed up for a song called Saiyyonii by Himmesh Reshammiya. Their melodious voice is soothing to ears and their sweet chemistry is unmissable. Well, it is the only highlight of the song. The lyrics of the song are a tad turn off. However, Pawandeep and Arunita have given their best performance, so kudos to them. Watch the song video above and let us know your views on Twitter. Also Read - Indian Idol 12's Sayli Kamble lashes out at those questioning her about her bond with Nihal Tauro; here's what she said