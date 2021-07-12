Oh so-hot! Alaya F goes all BOLD in a white ensemble in latest photoshoot

Bollywood actress Alaya F, who was last seen in Jawani Jaaneman manages to set the temperature soaring with her hotness. The actress is quite active on social media and shares glimpses with her fans. Recently, the stunning actress took to her Instagram, and shared images of herself, in an all-white feathery outfit. In the caption, she wrote, "?️". Also Read - Alaya F CLAIMS she saw a ghost in her New York apartment where lots of creepy things would happen
Take a look at her post Also Read - Alaya F REVEALS she had considered getting a nose job – read deets
In the picture, Alaya can be seen in feathery couture and her overall makeup is minimal. She completed her look with dramatic eyeliner to accentuate the look. Her tresses are left loose, exuding an exotic vibe. Also Read - Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F sets the internet ablaze with her sultry pictures
On the work front, Alaya F recently grabbed a role in Ekta Kapoor’s Hindi remake of the film, U-Turn which starred Samantha. The film will be directed by debutante director Arif Khan. The shooting for the film has begun on July 6.
Alaya made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaanemaan alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.
