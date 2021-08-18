and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son Jeh in the month of February this year. Ever since then, the actress has been talking about parenting, motherhood and more. Before giving birth to Jeh, Kareena Kapoor Khan was busy shooting for 's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the Hindi adaptation of ' film . The team shot for the film during the lockdown, plus Kareena was pregnant. In a recent interview, she shared how the mental stress, humidity and all led to her nearly fainting while she was 8 months pregnant. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares Jeh is a part of her romantic song with Aamir Khan

To NDTV, Kareena Kapoor Khan described that she had to travel for one and a half hour to reach the sets of the film. She used to travel from Pataudi Palace to Delhi everyday. Then she described about one day when she thought she could not shoot. She said, "That day maybe it was the heat, it was the humidity, all the mental stress, like we were in the middle of the lockdown. Maybe everything came together," she said. "I just couldn't get myself out of the van. I couldn't get myself together. I felt like I was going to faint. I sat down and said you know I can't go ahead with this particular shoot right now."

Kareena did mention that she had a very smooth shoot and credited Aamir Khan for all of it. "100 percent credit goes to Aamir Khan for being absolutely wonderful and taking security measures, not knowing what Covid is and to have an artist who is five months pregnant," she said.