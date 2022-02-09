Oscars 2022: Here's how Writing with Fire directors Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh REACTED to their film's nomination this year

On Tuesday, Writing With Fire became the first Indian documentary feature to get an Oscar nomination. Directors Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh expressed their happiness on social media. Rintu took to Twitter to share a video of the nomination and wrote, wrote, "Oh My God!!!! Writing With Fire just got nominated for @TheAcademy Award. Oh My God!!!!!!!! #OscarNoms #WritingWithFire (sic)".