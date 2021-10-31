In the last couple of years, OTT has seen a phenomenal surge not just in terms of content but also talent. A lot of film and TV actors got an opportunity to explore their potential and genres and work with different people. too gained a new prominence through OTT. He was seen in the popular web series Sacred Games and has more OTT content to his credit. However, in a shocking turn of events, the actor has quit the OTT platform. He says that it has become a 'dhanda' for the production houses. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui criticizes the way OTT is going in India; says, ‘Hum log art ko dhandha bana dete hain’

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, the actor said, "The platform has become a dumping ground for redundant shows. We either have shows that don't deserve to be seen in the first place. Or sequels to shows that have nothing more to say." He further added that he took up Sacred Games for Netflix because it was exciting and new. However, after Sacred Games, the freshness has disappeared. He added that it has become a 'dhanda' for production houses and the 'so-called actors who are stars on the OTT platforms'.

"Major film producers in Bollywood have cut lucrative deals with all the big players in the OTT field. Producers get whopping amounts to create unlimited content. The quantity has killed quality," the actor added. He added that when he cannot bear to watch it how can he be in it. Furthermore, the Gangs Of Wasseypur actor said that the star system of the big screen has lost due to the same. He added that so-called OTT stars are now throwing tantrums and claiming big money as Bollywood A-listers. HE added that they have forgotten that content is the king. "Woh zamana chala gala. When stars ruled. Before this lockdown and the digital domination, A-listers would release their films in 3,000 theatres across the country. People had no choice but to see them. Now they have unlimited choices," he added before signing off.