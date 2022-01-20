Parineeti Chopra shares best advice received from sister Priyanka Chopra that helped her in life

Bollywood actress has revealed the best advice she has received from her cousin sister and actor . PeeCee is almost 10 years senior to Parineeti in the film industry. PeeCee who has now become a global star began her journey with Tamil film Thamizhan in 2002. While Parineeti started her career with Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl in 2011. Parineeti was asked a question during an interview about the best advice that she has received so far. Also Read - Evelyn Sharma shares picture while breastfeeding daughter Ava; netizens in aww of her heartfelt post

The actress was quoted saying, "The best advice that I got, was actually from my sister. She always says that you have the privilege of people’s expectations, if people didn’t have expectations from you, you would have been really depressed. So whenever you are in a film, they will expect you do something special, that’s an amazing privilege but also a huge responsibility, so always give them something. That has really stayed with me because even as a student I used to feel that". Also Read - From Disha Patani to Anushka Sharma – 5 actresses whose beauty treatments went awfully wrong

On the work front, Parineeti will soon be seen in a talent-hunt TV show Hunarbaaz along with and . She was last seen in 's . Parineeti has 's Uunchai and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal in her kitty. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal will also feature , , and . Also Read - Trending South News Today: Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth divorce severely disturbs former's brother, Radhe Shyam to clash with Bachchan Pandey and more