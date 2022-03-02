starrer Pathaan is one of the most awaited films of the year. The Badshah of Bollywood has been shooting for the film for more than a year now and his fans were eagerly waiting for him to announce his comeback soon. Well, today is the day when Shah Rukh made the official announcement of his film and his fans cannot keep calm. Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to make an announcement and tweeted, "I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in the cinemas on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you." Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's secret marriage to Sidharth Malhotra’s affair- 7 MOST ridiculous Bollywood rumours that set the gossip mills on fire

Within no time, his fans flooded Twitter with their tweets and could not hold their excitement further. One user wrote, 'Now "THE KING" is officially back to rule again! He has the power to set the whole Twitter on fire with just one tweet. King for infinity reasons @iamsrk', while other commented saying, 'Ab hoga entertainment shuru 100 tickets mere taraf se the king is back'. Another user commented, 'He is coming back to rule again'.

Here's how twitterati reacted to Shah Rukh's tweet -

SRKIANS Right Now :-- Announcement Hogai SRKians Jashn Ki Taiyaari Karo....#ShahRukhKhan #Pathan — Amreen SRKian❤️ (@SrkFc11741282) March 2, 2022

The King Is Back With Bang.#Pathan — Jitendra SRK (@SrksfanJitendra) March 2, 2022

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Pathan will also feature and in the main roles.