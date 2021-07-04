Pathan: Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai; spotted on the sets of the film – view pics

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has joined Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for YRF’s Pathan in Mumbai. The picture of Deepika leaving from the sets of the film on Saturday evening is going viral on social media. A fan who happens to be on the sets of Pathan snapped Deepika on the sets. Well, the picture confirms that the actress has officially joined Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for Pathan's Mumbai schedule. Also Read - The Big Picture PROMO: Ranveer Singh shares exciting details of his unique quiz show

Take a look at the picture: Also Read - Ranveer Singh CONFIRMS his TV debut; to host a quiz show titled 'The Big Picture'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fancy Crave (@fancy_crave89)

In the picture, Deepika can be seen making her way to the car. The actress kept her look quite simple as she was seen wearing flared pants with a white knitted pullover. She tied her hair in a bun and carried a tote bag. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Dia Mirza, Ayesha Takia and more Bollywood actresses from the 2000s that fans couldn't stop crushing over – view pics

“After SRK and John, now Deepika starts shooting for the much-anticipated Pathan. It’s really amazing to see the big superstars of our generation starting to shoot despite the pandemic. It gives out a strong, positive message to the industry and when you have a huge film like Pathan on floors, the industry breathes a fresh lease of life. Deepika will be shooting with Shah Rukh till the schedule wrap of Pathan which should happen in the next 15-20 days,” says a trade source.

“While we aren’t hearing much about Deepika’s role in the film, you can rest assured that she will be in her fittest, hottest best in Pathan. Her role will blow our minds and it will be hugely talked about. The film, we hear, will see Deepika in a never seen before avatar and we are really excited to see how Siddharth Anand and Aditya Chopra unveil her character. Deepika and SRK have always created magic on the big screen and we can expect nothing less than a full blown masala, visual extravaganza that will pull people back to the theatres,” the source added.

In the past also, Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan's pairing has always spelled blockbusters for the big screen. Right from Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express to Happy New Year, we have seen the two winning audiences hearts with their charming personalities. Even director Siddharth Anand will surely hope that his ambitious spy action spectacle, Pathan, to also rake in the moolah at the box office and create new history when it releases in theatres.