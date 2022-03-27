and 's daughter is all set to make her big Bollywood debut in 's The Archies has recently penned an appreciation post for her daddy cool. On Saturday evening, Shah Rukh Khan left everyone in awe with his hot and sexy look from Pathan. The Badshah of Bollywood shared a picture wherein he flaunted his washboard abs and made females go weak in the knees. Sharing the picture on Instagram, SRK wrote, "Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga…." Shah Rukh Khan who is 56 years old left his fans in complete awe with his raw and rustic look. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Rakul Preet Singh gives an epic comeback after the comedian flirts with her – watch video

Suhana was seen rooting for her dad as she shared the same picture on her Instagram and "Uhhh my dad is 56...we are not allowed excuses ? #pathaan." Gauri Khan also shared a picture of her husband's hot avatar on her Insta and wrote: "Loving the Pathaan vibe." Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Nawazuddin Siddiqui defends Vivek Agnihotri; says, ‘Every filmmaker should be allowed to add their own perspective’

Take a look at the post - Also Read - IPL 2022: Aryan Khan subs for father Shah Rukh Khan in KKR vs CSK match; fans shower love and support – view reactions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting with in Spain for Pathan. The film is directed by and will also feature in the main role. Pathan is slated to release in January 2023.