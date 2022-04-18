Newlywed is back to work post his wedding with . The two tied the knot on April 14 in the presence of their close family and friends in Mumbai. Recently, the chocolate boy of Bollywood was papped outside the T-Series office in on Monday. The actor looked handsome in comfy casuals and was seen resuming his work commitments. But, before heading for his work, Ranbir made sure he waved at the paps and also posed for them. He flashed the thumbs up to the camera and also waved to them. Well, it seems as if the newlywed couple will not go for their honeymoon, due to their hectic work scheduled. Also Read - Thar trailer: Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Netflix film looks dark, gritty and intense

Ranbir and Alia walked down the aisle in an intimate wedding ceremony at their Bandra home Vastu. Their wedding pictures were straight out of a fairytale.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen next in 's . Ranbir is also shooting for 's next with and Animal with .