Prabhas beats Fawad Khan, Kim Hyun Joong and more to top the list of 'Top Ten Most Handsome Asian Men 2021'

Prabhas gained a lot of fan following after his blockbuster film Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Prabhas has always managed to grab attention with his exceptional performances on the big screen. His charming looks and infectious smile will make females go weak on their knees.

On the work front, Prabhas has Adipursh, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, among others in the film. He will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's untitled film starring and . Besides these, Prabhas has Salaar and Radhe Shyam co-starring in his kitty.