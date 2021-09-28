Popular South actor will soon be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in Om Raut's Adipurush film. The handsome actor is currently shooting for the same. Well, last night Prabhas was snapped outside the shoot location of Adipurush. In the pictures, the actor was seen sitting in the back seat of his car and he donned a black t-shirt, shades, and a black cap. He also had a sharp moustache. Also Read - BIG CLASH! Prabhas' magnum opus Adipurush to lock horns with THIS Akshay Kumar starrer at the box office

Within no time, Prabhas pictures went viral on social media and netizens mercilessly trolled him for his looks. The actor looked unrecognizable in the pictures and was brutally trolled. Netizens said that he has gained massive weight and will not look good as Ram in Adipurush. One user wrote, 'Chotta bheem'. while the other said, 'Defo looks depressed'. Another one wrote, 'Bahubali kattappa ko khane ke baad ka look', 'Side dedo Uncle aa rahe hai' said other user. One more comment reads 'These heroes too should retire instead of running around heroines half their age. This guy looks old and should play roles that suit his age'. Also Read - From delivering more blockbusters to having a larger fan-base – 8 times Allu Arjun proved to be a much bigger star than Prabhas

Check out netizens reactions on Prabhas look -

Adipurush is an Indian mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The movie will star Prabhas as Adipurush, as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, and Suuny Singh as Lakshman. The film will be produced by , Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. The magnum opus will be releasing on August 11, 2022.