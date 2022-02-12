Bigg Boss season 15's first runner-up Pratik Sehajpal will be seen collaborating with popular actress . Yes, you read that right. Both Pratik and Niti are quite excited about their new collaboration for an upcoming music video and their fans go aww with their pairing. and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actress shares a few BTS pictures on her Instagram stories and tagged a music label. Within no time, their fans could not control their excitement and are eagerly waiting for their music video. Niti even gave a glimpse of them in a car along with . Well, the trio is shooting for the song in scenic beauty. Niti shared videos of the stunning location. Niti shared a photo with Pratik and captioned it saying “The one and only Pratik, surprise coming soon”. Pratik reshared the story on his social media handle and captioned it as, 'FRY-DAY'. Also Read - Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat spotted hand-in-hand ahead of Valentine’s Day; their twinning game is unmissable – view pics

One user wrote, 'Nation hero. We want him in the big screen not teja nd karan third class serial screen. We want him in James Bond series, HOLLYwood', while other commented saying, 'All the very best #PratikSehajpal...May all success will come to you..❣️Very very glad.. our top 2 on work'. 'Aag lgni hai' wrote another. Pratik won millions of hearts with his stint in Bigg Boss 15 reality show. Fans wanted him to bag the trophy and called him the real winner of Bigg Boss 15.

On the other hand, Niti will also team up with for a project. Theitr chemistry was always loved by their fabns since the Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan days. Post marriage, Niti did not take many projects and was seen working on her own vlogs.