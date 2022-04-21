Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas name their baby girl Malti Marie Chopra; here's what it means

The global star and her husband Nick Jonas had earlier announced that they had welcomed their first baby together via surrogate. Though the couple did not confirm the gender, later it was revealed that Priyanka and Nick became parents to a baby girl. Now, reportedly the new parents in the tinsel town have named their baby daughter. According to TMZ, Priyanka and Nick have named their little bundle of joy Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Reportedly, TMZ had obtained a birth certificate of the baby girl and the document states that Malti was born just after 8 pm on January 15 in San Diego, California. Though Priyanka and Nick did not confirm their baby's name, fans are quite excited as this name holds a special meaning for the duo. Also Read - It’s All Coming Back To Me: Priyanka Chopra’s co-star Sam Heughan praises her; here’s how the actress reacted

Priyanka and Nick have honored their respective traditions as they have chosen a Hindu name 'Malti' and an English middle name 'Marie'. Well, the name 'Malti' is a Sanskrit word that means small fragrant flower, moonlight. While 'Marie' is a French term that means 'star of the sea'.

Priyanka and Nick had officially confirmed the arrival of their baby girl and had wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate." Till date, the two have not shared pictures of their little one and fans are curious as they want to see the baby.