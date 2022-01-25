The global star and Nick Jonas became parents to a baby girl via surrogacy on January 15. The new mommy Priyanka took to her Instagram on January 22 and announced the arrival of her daughter. She had revealed that they had welcomed their baby via surrogacy. The couple is beaming with joy as they embraced parenthood and left everyone stunned with their announcement. Both Nick and Priyanka even requested everyone's privacy to celebrate the time with their family. She captioned the post as "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much." Also Read - Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas embrace parenthood; THIS noted Indian numerologist had made a 'bang-on' prediction three years ago

According to People, both Nick and Priyanka spent a couple of months renovating their LA home to be child-friendly. Well, it seems as the two had kids on their minds and were already preparing for it. Priyanka and Nick had purchased their grand home in Encino, California, and were planning to make a lot of outdoor space for kids. A source informed People, "When they bought the house together, they had children in mind. They were hoping to have kids and needed a place with a lot of outdoor space and greenery. Nick and Priyanka spent months renovating their house after they had moved in".

Priyanka and Nick's new Encino home grabbed a lot of attention as it is one of the most expensive properties and it reportedly cost them a whopping USD 20 million (Rs. 149 crores). The couple even hosted a grand Diwali bash at their home and invited their celebrity friends. Priyanka and Nick got married in late 2018 and have now become parents to a baby girl.