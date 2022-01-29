Pushpa: Sam Bahadur actress Sanya Malhotra gives her own twist to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava' song from Allu Arjun starrer – watch video

Sam Bahadur actress Sanya Malhotra followed the 'Pushpa' trend and was seen grooving to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's song 'Oo Antava' from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film. Sanya's killer dance moves stole the show.