'Pyjama, Lipstick And A Pout' - Kareena Kapoor Khan posts picture of her quarantine kit as she waits to reunite with her family

Kareena Kapoor Khan tested positive for COVID-19 last week after she attended a get-together party at Karan Johar's residence on December 8. On December 13, Kareena positive for the virus and since then they have been in quarantine.