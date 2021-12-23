who is currently in isolation as she tested positive for COVID-19 recently shared an update on her health. The actress shared a note on her Instagram story and wrote, "I am still trying to figure out if we are in COVID times or not...anyway, day 12...two days to go...stay safe all". She even shared a picture of herself chilling in her pyjamas on her terrace and captioned it as, "Pyjama, lipstick and a pout... quite the combination... try it!!" Well, Kareena is completing her quarantine period and is missing her family terribly. After her quarantine period completes, she will have a reunion with her family and friends. Also Read - Caught on camera! From Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: 10 Bollywood celebs who were snapped flaunting their love bites and hickeys

Apart from Kareena, , Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor contracted COVID-19 last week after they attended a get-together party at 's residence on December 8. On December 13, Kareena and Amrita tested positive for the virus and since then they have been recovering. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ranveer Singh-Kapil Dev's awkward moment gets caught on camera; Shah Rukh Khan resumes shoot post Aryan Khan's drugs case and more

Take a look at her posts - Also Read - Koffee With Karan is back: Karan Johar stunned by Sara Ali Khan as she reveals she was doing THIS in his bathroom

After getting infected with COVID, Kareena shared a statement on her Instagram story which read, "I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested."

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium and will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside and . The film will release next year, 2022, and is will release next year, 2022.