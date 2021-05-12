Radhe actor Salman Khan says he cannot be like Chulbul Pandey at home; 'My dad would hit me, my mom would slap me'

Bollywood's superstar has given several mind-blowing performances in the past and his movie characters are quite popular among audiences. Recently, the actor spoke about his movie characters and said that he cannot replicate the characteristics of these roles in real life as his parents might hit him. Radhe actor Salman recently opened about playing relatable characters. Also Read - Dabangg 3: Makers remove certain scenes from song Hud Hud Dabangg

In a recent interview with a media portal, the actor said that during his growing-up days, after watching a movie, he would walk out of the theatre wanting to be like the hero. Well, now the actor feels that he cannot take home the characters he plays on the big screen. Salman said that he cannot walk around in the front of his parents like Chulbul Pandey from or Radhe's character. He said that his father would hit him and his mother would slap him and his brothers and sisters would be embarrassed by him. So at home, he behaves as a son and as a brother.

The actor even added saying that he doesn't take home the romance either nor the action scenes. He knows his capacity and he only takes back home a bit of goodness. Salman's played the character of Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg film in 2010. He once again reprised the role for Dabangg 2 and 3.

The actor is all set to win hearts with his upcoming film Radhe. Apart from Salman, , , and will be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie. The movie is directed by Prabhudeva and will be released on May 13.