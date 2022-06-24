Raftaar and his wife Komal Vohra headed for divorce? Here's what went wrong

Bollywood rapper and his wife Komal Vohra are heading for a divorce. The couple has been married for 6 years now and has reportedly filed for divorce. According to reports, the two have been staying separately for quite some time now. Reportedly, their divorce will get legalized in October 2022. There are rumours that Raftaar and Komal had filed for divorce in 2020, but due to COVID-19, their separation got a bit delayed. Both, Raftaar and Komal have unfollowed each other on social media. Moreover, they have deleted each other's pictures. Also Read - Roadies season 18: After Rannvijay Singha and Neha Dhupia, two more gang leaders QUIT the reality show – deets inside

Komal and Raftaar met in 2011 at a friend's place and connected instantly. The two got engaged and married in 2016. Raftaar left everyone shocked with his marriage news as he shared pictures from his dreamy wedding. He wrote, 'Married to my soulmate'.

On the work front, Raftaar judged various reality shows like Hustle, Dance India Dance, and Roadies. He was the gang leader in Roadies season 3, but he had quit midway due to personal commitments. Raftaar then participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8.