Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik on the guest list? Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's contestant reveals

The most cutest couple of telly ville and is all set to tie the knot on July 16. The singer-actor has hinted that his Bigg Boss 14 contestants and might not be a part of his wedding ceremony. In 's reality show, Rahul did not get along well with Rubina and Abhinav. The trio was often at loggerheads and used to indulge in fights in Bigg Boss 14.

As quoted by News 18, during the press conference of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rahul was asked if he has invited his fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla?

Sharing his views, Rahul said, "There's a lot of restrictions right now. But honestly, I really want to invite everyone. There are so many friends from Khatron Ke Khiladi as well who I really want to invite for the ceremony but then how many can you really call in an intimate 50 people wedding. Also, I have my own relatives who have been waiting to witness this moment for a long time. My mama ji, mami, nani, chachi are all coming for the wedding. I'm still managing to call some more people somehow and still making the guest list, so please bless both of us."

Rahul and Disha shared the news on social media with a joint statement. “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on the 16th of July. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness.”

Recently, Rahul and Disha were spotted getting a beautiful hand clay impression and sealed their love forever. On the work front, Disha made her debut in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.