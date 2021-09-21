Bollywood actress ’s husband, a successful businessman Raj Kundra was released from the Arthur Road jail on Tuesday morning. On Monday, Raj was granted bail in a pornography case on furnishing a bond of ₹50,000. Recently, wifey Shilpa took to Instagram and shared a note with a powerful quote. “There are always going to be moments that push you to the ground. In times like these, I truly believe that if you fall seven times, make yourself strong enough to be able to stand back up eight times,” she wrote. Also Read - A distraught and weaker looking Raj Kundra breaks down as he returns home from jail after two months - view pics

Take a look at her post -

"This rise will demand a lot of courage, grit, will-power, and strength during some of your most difficult moments. But, these qualities will only make you more resilient and robust in this journey called life. Every time that you rise back up, you will come back with renewed determination and motivation to make even the impossible possible," she added.

She posted a picture of herself in a yoga position with a quote, “Our greatest glory is not in never falling but in rising every time we fall.”

On Monday, Shilpa shared a quote on her Instagram stories and wrote 'Rainbows exist to prove that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm.'

Raj was arrested on July 19 for alleged involvement in the production and streaming of porn films. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The Mumbai police filed 1500 pages of the charge sheet and claimed Raj was the main facilitator in the case. Shilpa's statement was filed in the charge sheet wherein she told the cops, 'I was too busy with work, I did not know what Raj Kundra was up to.'

On the work front, Shilpa was back on the sets of the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 after a long time.