Gehana Vasisth REVEALS Raj Kundra had plans to cast Shamita Shetty for one script, Sai Tamhankar and two other artists for another

Bollywood actress ’s husband and successful businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai police in a pornography case. Well, reportedly Raj has been associated with an adult film racket and now has been sent in judicial custody till July 23. Also Read - Raj Kundra pornography case: How are Gehana Vasisth, Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey and others involved in the alleged porn racket? Watch video

Actress and model Gehana Vasisth who was also accused in this case earlier this year is out on bail. The actress has come out in Raj's support and has been slamming people who are taking advantage of the situation. Also Read - Raj Kundra porn films case: Gehana Vasisth SLAMS Poonam Pandey's allegations against him; says 'she makes MMS videos where she shows her private parts'

Gehana is leaving no stones unturned in taking Raj's side and is often seen speaking her heart out about their upcoming projects. Also Read - Raj Kundra's pornographic case: Gehana Vasisth reacts to memes about his arrest; says 'har koi behti ganga me haath dho raha hai'

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Gehana said that Raj was planning to launch a new app and also wanted to make chat shows, features film with no bold scenes.

She said, “Just a few days before his arrest, I went to his office. There, I got to know that he is planning to launch an app called Bollyfame. He was planning to do chat shows, reality shows, music videos, and feature films for the app. There was no plan of involving 'bold scenes' in these films.”

Gehana also revealed that Raj was planning to cast his sister in law in one of the projects. “We also discussed on the scripts. Then we thought about casting Shamita Shetty for one script, and two other artists for another. I was supposed to direct these films and was thinking about it just a few days before his arrest,” she added.

She also said that Raj was planning to cast Shamita Shetty in one of the projects. “We also discussed on the scripts. Then we thought about casting Shamita Shetty for one script, Sai Tamhankar and two other artists for another. I was supposed to direct these films and was thinking about it just a few days before his arrest,” she added.

The Mumbai Police Commissioner released a statement earlier this week and said, “There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We've arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this”.

Stay tuned for more updates on Bollywoodlife.com