Raj Kundra porn films case: Gehana Vasisth SLAMS Poonam Pandey's allegations against him; says 'she makes MMS videos where she shows her private parts'

Gandi Baat actress Gehana Vasisth who has worked with Raj Kundra's controversial app on multiple projects has recently come out in support of him. Gehana has defended Raj days after he was arrested by the Mumbai police in a pornography racket and sent to police custody till July 23.

Gehana who is out on bail recently slammed Poonam Pandey for her allegations against Raj. On Thursday, Gehana said that people are taking advantage of the situation.

Poonam said that she was threatened by the company to do things that she did not want to do. She even said that her contract was ended but still the material featuring her was shared on the platform.

According to a leading daily, Gehana said, "In 2011, Poonam said that she will go nude in the field if India wins. And, she is making nude videos for so many years. How can these people say that Raj has put them in the adult industry? They used to make such videos even before Raj launched his company. Today, Poonam is not with Raj, she is with her husband. With her husband, she makes MMS videos where she shows her private parts. Does Raj tell her to do all this? A man is stuck and everyone is trying to take advantage of the situation."

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress said that they did not make any porn film and there is a huge difference between porn and erotica. Moreover, she even reacted to all the memes that are trolling Raj and said that people are taking advantage of the situation.

She was quoted by the media portal saying, “Ye jo abhi continuously memes ban rahe hain, ye toh har cheez ka ek daur hota hai. Public ko jo bhi cheez trend me nazar aati hai, log uska meme banate hai aur daal dete hain kyunki wo bhi to eventually paise kama rahe hote hain na. Kehte hai na behti ganga me haath dho lo to har koi behti ganga me haath dho kar ke daal raha hai (The memes that are doing the rounds, everything has a phase. Everything that is in the trend, people tend to make memes about it and make money out of it. It is just like making hay while the sun shines)”.

On July 19, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale called Kundra the 'key conspirator' in the case.