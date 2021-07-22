Raj Kundra porn films case: Mumbai crime branch finds server at his home along with 70 porn videos

's millionaire businessman husband Raj Kundra is all over the news ever since Mumbai police has arrested him in connection with the adult film racket. Also Read - Sonu Sood's sprawling apartment in Mumbai is a mixture of simplicity and elegance – view INSIDE pics

Well, recently, a report published in the Times of India states that the crime branch had conducted a raid at Raj's house and found the server and also recovered around 70 porn videos that are said to be shot by his PA Umesh Kamar.

Well, according to the media reports, it is said that the police will be sending the server for forensic analysis to check whether Raj had used it to send or upload the porn videos to Kenrin.

Moreover, the cops have also asked the banks to provide details of Raj and his company’s bank accounts for the last two years.

The cops even said that Raj was not revealing much during questioning.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale has called Raj Kundra as the key conspirator in the case. They even revealed that Raj ran his adult film business on WhatsApp groups and he was the admin of three groups. According to the latest report in Mid-Day, the WhatsApp groups were named HS-account, HS-operation, and HS-take down.

Raj is being interrogated and is sent to police custody till 23 July.