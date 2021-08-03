Raj Kundra porn films case: Shilpa Shetty Kundra finds support in friend R Madhavan; actor says, 'Have complete faith...'

Actor has voiced his support towards his friend . Shilpa's husband and successful businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai police for his alleged involvement in a porn case on July 19. Post that Shilpa took to her Instagram and finally broke her silence on the matter and penned down a heartfelt note. Well, recently, Madhavan left a comment and said, "You are one of the strongest people I know and I have complete faith that this challenge too you will overcome with grace and dignity. Our prayers always with you and your family". Also Read - What?! R Madhavan imagined Saif Ali Khan while filming the kissing scene with Soha Ali Khan in Rang De Basanti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Also Read - Did you know? James Bond actor Daniel Craig had auditioned for THIS Aamir Khan starrer

Shilpa's note read, "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf." Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: First look motion poster of Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan excites fans, Prabhas, Nani and Ravi Teja to groove with Jr NTR and Ram Charan in RRR and more

She further added saying, "As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same," she said. "We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course."

For the uninitiated, Raj was arrested in connection with a pornography racket case along with 11 other people. On July 27, the court sent Raj to judicial custody for 14 days.