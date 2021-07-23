Raj Kundra porn films case: Shilpa Shetty URGES fans to watch her new movie Hungama 2; says 'The film should not suffer'

Bollywood actress has urged all her fans to watch her new movie Hungama 2, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday (July 23). This film marks the comeback of Raj Kundra's wife back into acting after several years. Also Read - From 14 Phere to Hostel Daze season 2: 8 new movies and shows to watch today on Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and more

Shilpa took to her Twitter page and shared a heartfelt note for all her fans and followers. She tweeted saying, "I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga, “The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW.”

Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that's worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn't suffer… ever!"

She further added saying, "So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film.

Thank you??

With gratitude,

Shilpa Shetty Kundra ???"

Take a look at her tweets

Hungama 2 is directed by and stars Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri, and Pranitha Subash in lead roles. The movie is about Meezaan’s character who tries his level best to disprove that he is the father of his college girlfriend’s child.

The Mumbai court on Friday sent actor Shilpa's husband has been sent to judicial custody until July 27 in a pornography case. Raj, a successful businessman was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications. The Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale released a statement saying, "He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this."