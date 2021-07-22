Raj Kundra porn films case: When Shilpa Shetty's husband revealed he HATED poverty; said 'I've no qualms about enjoying the money I've made'

Actress 's husband Raj Kundra who is a successful business had once opened up about his background. Raj said that his father was a conductor in London and his mother worked in a factory. Also Read - Raj Kundra porn films case: Mumbai crime branch finds server at his home along with 70 porn videos

Raj said that his hatred towards poverty made him want to become rich. In an interview with Filmfare in 2013, Raj said "I come from a humble background. My dad moved to London 45 years ago and worked as a bus conductor whereas my mother worked in a factory. We never had it easy. I’m a self-made man since I left college at the age of 18. Whenever Shilpa checks me for spending carelessly, I tell her I have no qualms about enjoying the money I have made. My anger pushed me. I hated poverty so much that I wanted to become rich. And I did make a difference in my life. Shilpa respected me for that as she’s self-made too." Also Read - Before Raj Kundra, THESE celebs were caught red-handed in illegal activities – some SHOCKING SURPRISES on the list

He further added saying, "What irks me most about Shilpa is that she can get extremely hyper. I ask her to calm down. She’s become a lot more placid than before. Any major news and her whole world crumble in front of her. I’m the calming factor in her life. Recently Rajasthan Royals got a penalty worth ₹100 crores. Puzzled she asked, ‘You’re smiling?’ I told her that nothing would change by being upset. Let’s go with the flow." Also Read - Raj Kundra porn films case: Not just Shilpa Shetty, these celeb judges too had to exit reality shows overnight due to shocking reasons

Raj was recently arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Monday night (19 July) for his alleged involvement in a case relating to the production of pornography publishing them through some mobile applications.

Well, the Mumbai police found a server at his home along with 70 porn videos. According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) emails they received from Yash Thakur (another person accused in the case) suggested that Raj had previously bribed officials ₹25 lakh to evade arrest. Raj is being interrogated and is sent to police custody till 23 July. Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale has called Raj Kundra as the key conspirator in the case.