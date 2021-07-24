Raj Kundra pornography case: Netizens REACT upon seeing flowers delivered at Shilpa Shetty's house; says 'This is PR stunt'

The last few weeks have been tough for Shetty and Kundra family. Well, recently the Bollywood actress received a beautiful flower bouquet delivered at her place from her ardent fan. Also Read - Raj Kundra pornography case: Shilpa Shetty supports her husband; says 'erotica is different from porn'

Several paps were standing outside Shilpa and Raj's house in Juhu, Mumbai to get a glimpse of the actress. During the same time, a delivery executive was spotted outside Shilpa's house with a flower bouquet. Also Read - Raj Kundra's old video wherein he dished out business advice for mobile phone users goes VIRAL – watch

The video of the same went viral on social media and since then netizens are going gaga over it. Within no time, the netizens have been trolling the actress and saying that it was a mere PR stunt. One wrote, "She must have sent flowers to herself." Another one wrote, "Nice PR stunt." A user wrote, "Paid promotion..she knows everything..and he will go scot-free," other one wrote, "Jab flowers deliver ho rahe the same time pe paparazzi ko kaise pata chala..That means it's a strategy to get sympathy." Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Salman Khan shares Bigg Boss 15 OTT promo, netizens demand Shilpa Shetty's removal from Super Dancer 4 after Raj Kundra pornography case and more

Take a look at the video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On July 19, Shilpa's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai police in a pornography case. The Mumbai court sent Raj and his associate to jail till July 23, but their custody got extended as there are reports which state that Raj is not cooperating with the police.

Raj's wife Shilpa has not spoken anything about the entire situation. Yesterday the actress urged all her fans and followers to watch her new film Hungama 2 as the film should not suffer.

Raj has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.