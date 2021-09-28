Actress Gehana Vasisth recently bashed Sherlyn Chopra for taking digs at Raj Kundra and . Gehana criticized Sherlyn and said that she should worship Shilpa’s businessman husband Raj who she has been accusing of running a porn racket as he has helped her earn a lot of money. Also Read - Women’s Day special: Priyanka Chopra voted as the favourite woman of substance!

Recently, speaking to a leading daily, Gehana said that Sherlyn is trying to stay in news by passing personal comments on Shilpa. Gehana said, 'She has nothing else to do and is only doing this to keep herself in the news. Also, Sherlyn pulled off this stunt so that she does not come across as accused of making bold content. But now she has started getting personal with Shilpa Shetty, who is not giving any attention to her statement. Shilpa doesn't even see it as important enough to file a defamation case against her'.

Gehana even said that Sherlyn has earned a lot of money because of Raj and should be thankful to him. She even added saying that Sherlyn should worship him as whatever she is today it is because of him. Moreover, Gehana also said that Sherlyn dragged Raj into making bold content. Gehana claimed that Sherlyn met Raj two-and-a-half years ago and she was making porn and even more sleazy content since 2012.

'All she knows is to strip and now she is mudslinging to be in the news. She also knows that she will get attention only if she speaks against Raj Kundra and that is what she has been doing. She probably felt left out after Raj Kundra came out of jail and people forgot about her, so, she began attacking Shilpa Shetty. Thankfully, for Shilpa, Sherlyn does not exist at all' Gehana said.

For the uninitiated, Sherlyn has been taking digs at Shilpa on social media and she even said that it is easy to do sashtang dandvat pranams and speak about Rani Laxmibai on stage referring to Shilpa’s actions on Super Dancer 4. She even advised Shilpa to do something for those who are suffering.

Shilpa stated the cops and said that she was unaware of Raj’s business. Sherlyn slammed Shilpa's statement and said, 'According to some reports, didi is saying that she was not aware of the nefarious activities of her husband. Didi is also saying that she doesn’t know about the movable and immovable assets of her husband. How true is this statement, you guys can understand yourselves'.

Raj who was arrested on July 19 in the porn case is currently out on bail. Gehana who was last seen in Gandii Baat series is also out on bail post she was arrested in the same case.