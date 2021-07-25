Raj Kundra pornography case: Shilpa Shetty Kundra had an heated arguement with her husband when he was brought to his house by the police – read report

2 actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband Raj Kundra has been in the limelight for the past couple of days. The successful businessman has been accused of producing and distributing adult content through apps. He was earlier sent into judicial custody till July 23 by the Mumbai court, but his custody got extended till July 27. Also Read - Trending OTT News: From Karan Johar steps in to host OTT version of Bigg Boss 15 to Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara completes a year and more

Recently, the crime branch team raided Shilpa and Raj's 'Kinara' bungalow which is located at Juhu, Mumbai for further investigation this case. During that time, the cops took Raj to his residence when the raid took place, while his wife Shilpa's statements were being recorded.

According to the reports, Shilpa and Raj had an ugly argument and the actress broke down in front of the cops. According to reports in Free Press Journal, Shilpa was shaken and upset when Raj Kundra was brought to his house by the police. Shilpa's statement was recorded for almost 2 hours and she even denied her involvement in the company.

Shilpa even mentioned that erotica is different from porn.