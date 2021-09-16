Popular actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently told the Mumbai Police that she was busy with her work and did not know what her husband Raj Kundra was up to. Shilpa's statement has been recorded in the charge sheet filed by the Mumbai Police on Wednesday against Kundra and Ryan Thorpe, who was the IT head of his company Viaan industries. The Mumbai police have caught these two in the porn racket case and the charge sheet also details the evidence against them. Moreover, there are pieces of evidence about other two who have been accused in the case namely Yash Thakur and Sandeep Bakshi.

The Mumbai police recorded Shilpa's statement wherein she said, “Kundra started Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons. I am not aware about the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Kundra was up to.”

Earlier the cops claimed in the charge sheet that Raj used the Mumbai office of Viaan Industries to run the operations of the porn racket. The cops also said that Hotshots and Bollyfame were some apps through which pornographic content was uploaded online by the accused and his team.

Apart from Shilpa, the Mumbai police have even recorded statements of 42 witnesses before a magistrate against Raj and Thorpe. To date, the cops have arrested 11 people in the case after they busted a raid at a bungalow in Madh Island in February 2021. The police had arrested Raj on July 19.

Actress Shilpa made a pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on the same day that the cops filed a charge sheet against her husband in the case. She chanted 'Jai Mata di' during the journey. Moreover, the actress returned as one of the judges on the dance reality shows Super Dancer Chapter 4 post sometime after her husband Raj's arrest.

