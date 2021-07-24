Raj Kundra pornography case: Shilpa Shetty supports her husband; says 'erotica is different from porn'

Bollywood actress 's husband and successful businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on Monday (19 July) by the Mumbai police in an alleged pornography case. The Mumbai court on Friday sent Raj and his associate Ryan Thorpe to police custody till July 27. Raj was arrested in connection with a case related to the production of pornographic films. Also Read - Why was Sunny Leone edgy during Ragini MMS 2 rehearsals?

The cops recorded Raj's wife Shilpa's statement on July 23 and on the same day a raid was also conducted at their Juhu house. According to a report by Times Now Digital, a source close to the police informed that the actress denied her connection to Kundra's Hotshots app.

Shilpa also mentioned that erotica is different from porn as she supported her husband. She even said he was not involved in producing 'porn content'.

According to the reports, the officers have seized a hard disk and a computer from Shilpa and Raj's residence post the raid. The cops were even questioning Shilpa why she resigned from Kundra-owned Viaan Industries.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had said, "He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this". The cops have arrested 11 people, including Kundra for their alleged involvement in the case.