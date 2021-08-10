Raj Kundra pornography case: Shilpa Shetty to make her first public appearance for Ed Sheeran and other's covid-19 fundraiser event?

Bollywood actress has been in news for a long time now owing to her husband and successful businessman Raj Kundra’s arrest. The Mumbai police had arrested him in connection with the production of pornographic content through the app. Shilpa is trying to stay away from the limelight amid her husband’s arrest. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Yo Yo Honey Singh addresses wife's allegations, Sherlyn Chopra questioned by cops, Sidharth Malhotra's intense workout and more

In a report in Hindustan Times, it is said that Hungama 2 actress Shilpa will be making her first public appearance for a Covid-19 relief fundraiser.

If reports are to be beloved then apart from Shilpa several other popular celebrities from Hollywood and Bollywood will be joining in including , , , , , , Saif Ali Khan, and for the virtual event known as 'We For India: Saving Lives, Protecting Livelihoods'. The event is said to take place on August 15.

They will provide facilities such as oxygen concentrators, cylinders, ventilators, essential medicines, and ICU units amid the crisis to the needy ones. They will even support the staffing of vaccination centers. The event will be hosted by and will stream on Facebook.

However, new legal trouble seems to be waiting for Shilpa. Recently, Shilpa and her mom Sunanda Shetty have been reportedly booked in an alleged case of fraud in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, a team of Lucknow place will reach Mumbai and interrogate them.