Raj Kundra pornography case: Shilpa Shetty's husband earned Rs 1.17 crore in five months through his app; wanted to earn Rs 34 crore by 2023

's husband and successful business Raj Kundra's financials are being monitored by the Mumbai police. According to the reports, Raj earned around Rs 1.17 crore between August and December last year through his app. On Tuesday, the cops informed the court that Raj earned the revenue from the porn app on the Apple store and Google. Also Read - Spotted: Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi shoot at Gateway Of India; Nora Fatehi looks hot in pink at the airport

The magistrate's court has sent Raj into judicial custody for 14 days. Raj's lawyer has moved High Court for his bail and has termed the arrest as illegal. Raj's bail will be heard by the court on July 29. Also Read - Bhojpuri film producer Upendrakumar Verma arrested for circulating vulgar video clips of actress

Well, the Mumbai cops have even recorded Shilpa Shetty’s statement who reportedly said that ‘erotica’ is different from ‘porn’. A Mumbai Crime Branch official told ANI, “Shilpa Shetty hasn't been given clean chit yet. All possibilities/angles are being probed. Forensic auditors are appointed and they are looking into the transactions of all accounts in this case. Other directors of Viaan Industries (Raj Kundra's company) will also be called for statements as of and when needed. Actor Sherlyn Chopra has been called for a statement as a witness in this case.” Also Read - Pratyusha Banerjee suicide: Neha Marda in a state of SHOCK after hearing the news of her co-star's tragic demise!

Moreover, Raj's adult film showed rapid growth within no time and he wanted to earn Rs 34 crore by 2023.

Raj used this app for the online distribution of porn films. The Mumbai police commissioner said that Raj is the key conspirator in the case. During the investigation, the cops have raided several of Raj Kundra’s properties in Mumbai. The cops found a hidden cupboard in one of his offices in which had several documents of financial truncations and cryptocurrency. Officials told TOI, “We accessed 48 TB data. Huge data was deleted once our case was filed on instructions from Raj Kundra. Also, after Kundra’s arrest, more data was deleted.”