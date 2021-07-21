Raj Kundra's pornographic case: Gehana Vasisth reacts to memes about his arrest; says 'har koi behti ganga me haath dho raha hai'

On 19th July, 's businessman husband Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai police in connection with the adult film racket and has been sent to judicial custody till July 23. Also Read - From Andhadhun to Drishyam: 5 Bollywood murder mystery movies to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more

Post this news, there is a massive buzz that is going on in the town and netizens are sharing memes about the same on social media. Within no time, netizens started trolling Raj Kundra and created memes about him. Also Read - Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar and more Bollywood directors who are owners of lavish abodes – view pics

Amidst all of this, actress-model Gehana Vasisth has come out in Raj Kundra’s support. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress said that they did not make any porn film and there is a huge difference between porn and erotica. Moreover, she even reacted to all the memes that are trolling Raj and said that people are taking advantage of the situation. Also Read - From Ray to Unpaused: 5 best anthology movies and shows to stream today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and more

She was quoted by the media portal saying, “Ye jo abhi continuously memes ban rahe hain, ye toh har cheez ka ek daur hota hai. Public ko jo bhi cheez trend me nazar aati hai, log uska meme banate hai aur daal dete hain kyunki wo bhi to eventually paise kama rahe hote hain na. Kehte hai na behti ganga me haath dho lo to har koi behti ganga me haath dho kar ke daal raha hai (The memes that are doing the rounds, everything has a phase. Everything that is in the trend, people tend to make memes about it and make money out of it. It is just like making hay while the sun shines)”.

“Those are just bold films as other producers like , , Vibhu Agarwal, and many others make. Other apps like Netflix and Amazon have bolder content than this. One needs to understand the difference between erotica and porn,” she added.

On July 19, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale called Kundra the key conspirator in the case. The businessman has been accused of making porn films and publishing them on various apps.

According to the various reports, former employee Umesh Kamat was arrested by the property cell as they found his involvement in a UK production company Kenrin.

Yesterday, WhatsApp chats between Raj and his partners were leaked which became the key evidence in his arrest.