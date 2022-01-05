Bollywood actor who recently got married to his longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa has warned all his fans and followers. The actor alerted everyone about a fake mail that was sent using his name to extort Rs 3 crore. Yes, you read that right. The actor took to his social media handle and shared a screenshot of the email. He captioned the post as "#Fake guys please be careful of such fake people. I don’t know anyone named Saumya. They are using fake email ids and managers to con people." The email that Rajkuumar shared reads, "Hi Arjun, As per our last conversation to you and my manager Saumya, I hereby say that I agree to work in the said film titled Honeymoon package, which is being written by Mr Santosh Maskey and the director on the crew is Also Mr Santosh Maskey. As I am physically not present in Mumbai, I am sending this consent on mail. The process of signing and script narration, the hard copy of the mailed agreement would be done once we are in Mumbai. The agreement will come into effect only when the agreed signing amount of ₹3,10,000,00 (50% of the total fees) is credited to my bank account or as per My manager Saumya said you are giving me a 10,00,00 in cash and 3,00,000,00 by cheque. I am comfortable on 6th of January for the narration in Hyderabad Ramoji Studio. You, director & Producer, are invited here along with all above the mail, Regards, Rajkumar Rao." Also Read - Katrina Kaif to Yami Gautam; 6 Bollywood brides who flaunted their EXPENSIVE mangalsutras

On the work front, Rajkummar will be seen in Bheed with . The film is directed by and is jointly produced by 's T-Series and Anubhav's Benaras Mediaworks. He also has Badhaai Do, Mr And Mrs Mahi, and other important projects in his kitty. Rajkummar will be seen alongside Jahnvi Kapoor in Mr and Mrs Mahi. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 7, 2022 and is helmed by Sharan Sharma. Rajkummar has a suspense thriller HIT-The First Case alongside Sanya Malhotra and the movie will release in theatres on May 20.