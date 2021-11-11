Bollywood couple and Patralekhaa are all set to walk down the aisle in a destination wedding in Chandigarh on November 13. Their wedding news has grabbed everyone's attention. The head over heels in love couple has been hush-hush about their wedding and are busy preparing for their D-day. A friend of Patralekhaa told IndiaToday. that the bride will be wearing a bridal outfit created by popular designer Sabyasachi. Also Read - Bheed: Rajkummar Rao and director Anubhav Sinha of Article 15 fame collaborate for the first time for socio-political drama – plot details INSIDE

According to a friend of Patralekhaa, Rajkummar's dulhan always dreamt of wearing Sabyasachi on her wedding day. Well, her dream came true when the designer agreed to create her wedding saree with unique work. Moreover, the bride-to-be has hand-picked a few lehengas and a silk dupatta from the designer. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das nominated at International Emmys; high praise for Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket and more

Apart from their traditional wedding, there would be a few more rituals happening on that special day. If rumours are to be believed then the bride-to-be has told the designer that she wants elegant but minimalistic work on her outfit which is not too heavy and she is comfortable throughout her wedding. Also Read - Rashmi Rocket: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha and more praise Taapsee Pannu's trailer on ZEE5

According to the reports, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa will take a short break from their hectic shooting schedules and will enjoy their marital bliss. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's fairytale love story started when the actor saw his ladylove for the first time in an advertisement and wished that they would meet in real life.

On the work front, Rajkummar will be seen in ’s Bheed.