Bollywood's power couple and Patralekhaa tied the knot after dating for 11 years on Monday in Chandigarh. The two looked super cute in their wedding attires. Patralekhaa wore a beautiful red lehenga and Rajkummar wore a cream sherwani with a pink dupatta.

After their wedding festivities, the newly wedded couple hosted a reception party in Chandigarh. A picture of Mr. and Mrs. Rao as newlyweds is going viral on social media and fans are awestruck with them. Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal attended Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's reception party and shared the first picture with the newly-married couple.

चंडीगढ़ में बॉलीवुड के प्रसिद्ध अभिनेता राजकुमार राव और पत्रलेखा के विवाह समारोह में शामिल होकर वर-वधू को आशीर्वाद और सफल वैवाहिक जीवन की शुभकामनाएं दीं। pic.twitter.com/eNLf8xy8GR — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 15, 2021

Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal tweeted "Attending the wedding ceremony of Bollywood's famous actors Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha in Chandigarh, wished the bride and groom blessings and a successful married life."

In the picture, Rajkummar wore a black suit and bow tie, while his wifey looked beautiful in a gold saree. She was seen flaunting her sindoor and looked elegant.

The two even hosted an engagement party wherein the actor proposed his ladylove in the most romantic way.