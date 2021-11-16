Bollywood's cutest couple and Patralekhaa recently got married in Chandigarh on Monday. After dating for 11 years, the two decided to take their relationship further and tied the knot. Yesterday, the actor shared a series of four pictures from his wedding with his ladylove and fans were quite excited to see more pictures coming. But, now that's hard to come. Well, the actors' fan accounts have shared an unseen picture of Patralekhaa on Instagram wherein the newly wedded carried the red veil designed by Sabyasachi and was seen holding two dogs in her arms. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan didn't possess any drugs; Rajkummar Rao marries Patralekhaa and more

The actress was all smiles as she posed for the perfect shot. Earlier, the actress also shared the pictures from her wedding and wrote, "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here's to our forever," she wrote.

Rajkummar shared pictures and wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here's to forever .. and beyond."

Within no time, Bollywood celebs started pouring in congratulatory messages on their handle and gave them good wishes. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa had a hosted engagement party on November 13 which was attended by their friends and family.