Rajkummar Rao's better half Patralekhaa has this reaction as paps call her bhabhiji - watch video

The newlyweds and his wife Patralekhaa Paul got married on November 15, 2021, in Chandigarh. After dating for more than 10 years, the two decided to take their relationship further. On November 17, the newlyweds returned to Mumbai after their dreamy wedding and were snapped by the paps. Mrs. Rao looked lovely in a red saree and Rajkummar looked handsome in a white outfit.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa looked all happy as they posed for the paps. The paps were seen calling Patralekhaa 'Bhabhiji'. Hearing the same, both Patralekhaa and Rajkummar were seen smiling. Patralekhaa even blushed and rushed inside the car.

As per the reports, the newly weds have decided to postpone their honeymoon by a few months, due to actor's professional commitments. Rajkummar reportedly has to immediately join the shooting of 's film Bheed.

For the wedding, both Rajkummar and Patralekhaa chose designer Sabyasachi Mukerji's outfits and looked amazing.