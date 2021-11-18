Rajkummar Rao's better half Patralekhaa has this reaction as paps call her bhabhiji - watch video

The newlyweds Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa Paul got married on November 15, 2021, in Chandigarh. After dating for more than 10 years, the two decided to take their relationship further. On November 17, the newlyweds returned to Mumbai after their dreamy wedding and were snapped by the paps. Mrs. Rao looked lovely in a red saree and Rajkummar looked handsome in a white outfit. Also Read - Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul wedding: Bride locks in THIS designer's lehenga for her D-day
Rajkummar and Patralekhaa looked all happy as they posed for the paps. The paps were seen calling Patralekhaa 'Bhabhiji'. Hearing the same, both Patralekhaa and Rajkummar were seen smiling. Patralekhaa even blushed and rushed inside the car. Also Read - Bheed: Rajkummar Rao and director Anubhav Sinha of Article 15 fame collaborate for the first time for socio-political drama – plot details INSIDE
Watch the cute video here -
As per the reports, the newly weds have decided to postpone their honeymoon by a few months, due to actor's professional commitments. Rajkummar reportedly has to immediately join the shooting of Anubhav Sinha's film Bheed.
For the wedding, both Rajkummar and Patralekhaa chose designer Sabyasachi Mukerji's outfits and looked amazing.