Rajkummar Rao’s dulhan Patralekhaa flaunts mangalsutra worth this WHOPPING amount

After much anticipation and speculation, and Patralekhaa Paul are now finally married. The newlyweds got married in Chandigarh in an intimate ceremony and returned to Mumbai on Wednesday night. The actor couple didn’t go for their honeymoon since they have work commitments to take care of. However, the two beamed when they arrived at the airport and posed for the paparazzi. Also Read - Rajkummar Rao's better half Patralekhaa has this reaction as paps call her bhabhiji - watch video

The couple looked adorable as they synced their look in red and white. The bride chose a red saree and kept her look minimalistic with a strappy red blouse and just a watch and a mangalsutra. While the mister Rajkummar chose an all-white ensemble. However, what we couldn’t miss noticing is the dainty mangalsutra that Patralekhaa was wearing. It is from the latest collection of ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and is set in 18k gold, with onyx and pearls and a black and golden traditional beaded chain. It costs Rs. 1,65,000 as per reports. Also Read - Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa skip honeymoon for THIS reason; newlyweds return to Mumbai looking all gorgeous in red and white – view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Newlyweds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa look regal in these UNSEEN pictures from their dreamy wedding

The couple have been making headlines ever since the media caught whiff of their wedding. They managed to keep it a secret till the very last minute. The pictures and videos from their engagement is what made things official. The two exchanged rings in a dreamy setting on November 13 and finally exchanged their ‘I Dos’ on November 15, followed by a reception.

We hear that the couple may throw a small party, reception for their close friends from Bollywood in the coming days. We wish Pratralekhaa and Rajkummar a very happy married life and hope they continue to give us couple goals like they have been.