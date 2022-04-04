Many times in the past we have heard stories of actresses not getting along and feeling jealous of each other. However, in recent times there are actresses who praise each other’s work and are even fans of each other. was asked about during her Instagram AMA session. She replied, “I just love her and admire her so much. Best always.” It was followed by a heart emoji. Have a look at the screenshot of her story below:

It can be recalled that Rakul had stood by Samantha last year after rumours of her having an affair were doing the rounds. Samantha had written on social media, "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions,"

She had added, "A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."

Rakul had replied with a heart emoji. That’s not all. When Samantha’s The Family Man 2 had released, Rakul had tweeted, "#familymanseason2 has been watched and it’s USP is terrific terrific performances by all! @BajpayeeManoj Im falling short of words to say how outstanding you were in the show ! @Samanthaprabhu2 take a bow!! U are fire girl! How brilliantly have you pulled off Raji."