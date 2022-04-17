Bollywood's newlywed couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently hosted a star-studded wedding bash for close friends from the industry on April 16 at Vastu. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, and others graced the party with their presence. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's toddler Jeh's sunkissed pictures win hearts; fans call him 'golu molu'
Recently, we got a glimpse of some inside pictures and the party was a truly fun night. We came across some unseen selfie pictures of Karisma, Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir, Alia, and others. The newlyweds look stunning and the picture speaks volumes about the fun they had last night.
Recently, a picture of Alia hugging her BFF Akanksha Ranjan went viral on social media. In the picture, Brahmastra actress Alia looks super cute in a shimmery dress and she was all smiles as she posed with her bestie. Their warm hug picture will give you major BFF goals.
Take a look at the picture -
Recently, Karisma shared a selfie on her Instagram from the last night and wrote, "Big Love for Mr and Mrs Ranbir Kapoor #aboutlastnight #merebhaikishaadihai." Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to her Instagram stories and shared a few pictures with her friends and mom Neetu. Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party.
On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.
