Bollywood power couple and 's wedding was the most awaited shadi of the year. There have been several revelations about their wedding date, venue, guest list, food, and much more. Their fans are eagerly waiting for them to tie the knot soon. Well, recently Alia's half-brother Rahul Bhatt has confirmed the news of his sister's wedding with Ranbir. In an interview with the Bombay Times, Rahul confirmed that he has been invited to the wedding. He said, “Yes, the wedding is happening and I have been invited. I will be there for the ceremonies. However, I am not going to sing and dance. I am a gym instructor by profession and I will be there in the capacity of a bouncer (laughs). I will be the rakshak at the wedding.” Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor's bachelor party guest list is out ! Ayan Mukherjee to Arjun Kapoor will join the party— Watch

He was asked whether he and Alia would discuss her idea of love and relationships while growing up. Rahul added saying, “I am not the kind of a brother who she would discuss all this with. She was too scared that I would go and beat up the boyfriend instead.” Rahul further spoke about welcoming Ranbir to the family and said, “We have met as kids. In recent times, I haven’t met Ranbir in the capacity of Alia’s boyfriend. He has achieved so much in life. I think Alia has made a good choice.” Also Read - Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja robbed off Rs 1.4 Crore in cash and jewelry; 30 house staff under investigation – full report here

He even said that he is proud of Alia and that she has achieved so much at such a young age. He also added that Alia is making the right choices at the right age. Alia and Ranbir have been dating for almost 4-5 years and their bond has grown stronger with each passing day. The two met on the sets of and fell for each other. Alia and Ranbir made their relationship official in 2018 when they appeared together at the wedding reception of actor . Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Couple going the Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal way for their shaadi? [EXCLUSIVE]

Recently, Alia's uncle Robin said that Ranbir will tie the knot on April 14. He said that Alia's mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13 and later the marriage ceremony will take place at Ranbir’s Bandra home, Vastu.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen next in filmmaker 's Brahmastra which will release on September 9 this year.